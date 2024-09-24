Join me in Reliving a Live Performance at Home

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Grammy award winning Houston Chamber Choir (HCC) released “The Voice of Brubeck, Vol. 1” on Navona Records. The album, like the concert it’s a recording of, honors the legacy of jazz great Dave Brubeck.

“The album shines a light on the legendary pianist and composer’s body of work so that future generations may enjoy the music for years to come,” said a representative of the HCC.

Tuning into the recorded version of that which I had been captivated by and enamored with at the live performance in June was a journey into an enchanting musical fusion of genres and talents that I can now experience at any time.

The first track, “Boogie 1 A.M.,” begins with a light, airy piano introduction. Vocals and percussion instruments join the pianist. The vocals are fun and lively. The track managed to elevate my spirits and create a feeling of being in the room alone with the musicians as their sole audience member.

The second track is hesitant as it begins, almost as though it’s afraid to be part of my enjoyment. There is a tentative sound from a woodwind instrument. It reminds me of an early morning bird outside my window asking to be noticed but uncertain what my response to it will be.

The tentativeness of the second track leads up to the reverent chamber voices in unison singing “40 Days.” The recorded version gave me the same mournful feeling I had experienced at the live concert.

Though the second track is a bit mournful, most of the tracks elicited happier feelings. Throughout my listening I was charmed by their musical expression. There are lively pieces with long instrumental sections that allowed me to drift into a state of relaxation.

Whenever the choir joined the instrumentalists, their unified voices lifted my listening experience from relaxation to harmonious joy.

Listening to a recorded version of the HCC, along with the Brubeck Brothers, the Paul English Quartet, Horace Alexander Young and a 19-piece orchestra is a luxury I am pleased to be able to experience.

Wayne Ashley, a member and soloist with HCC, shared his thoughts about the experience with the recording project.

“As a member of the Houston Chamber Choir since the 2000s, we’ve had many exciting projects over the years,” Ashley said. “But the chance to work with the legendary Brubeck Brothers is a true ‘pinch me’ moment. This album is a mystic brew of moods from clamor to cool, all rooted in the ineffable realm of jazz. With thrilling new arrangements of signature hits paired with undiscovered treasures, ‘The Voice of Brubeck, Vol. 1’ gives a whole new perspective to the incredible legacy of Dave Brubeck and his wonderful family. I am so proud to be a choral artist and soloist on this very special project.”

You can find more information about how you can listen to and purchase the recording at www.navonarecords.com/catalog/nv6668/.