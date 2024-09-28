Economic Summit to Discuss Island’s Future Development, Leadership Change for GEDP

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

With a grand finale, Keith Gray will be retiring from his position as executive director with the Galveston Economic Development Partnership (GEDP).

Gray has served as the executive director for the GEDP for a little more than two years. Prior to holding the position, he retired from a four-decade career with CenterPoint Energy.

“I was asked to serve in this position the day after I retired from CenterPoint,” Gray said.

It just so happens he is retiring from the GEDP effective October 30, and the GEDP will hold its 12th annual Economic Summit October 16. The summit won’t really be a retirement party for Keith, but he did report that he has a couple surprises planned for the event.

The summit will take place at Texas A&M University at Galveston in its Aggie Special Events Center. Featured speakers will include regional leaders who will focus on Galveston’s future growth and development.

Varuna Singh, P.E. Deputy District Engineer with the Texas Department of Transportation, will be part of the morning session. According to Gray, the focus of Singh’s presentation will be the Pelican Island Bridge and expansion of the Interstate 45 bridge south of the causeway.

The lineup of speakers will include a panel of doctors from the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB,) who will be informing the audience of the various academic and medical developments happening at UTMB. Gray reported that the panel will include UTMB President Dr. Jochen Reiser, who will be speaking about the Customs House Third Floor Incubator.

Jesse Thompson, Senior Business Economist for the Dallas Federal Reserve, will be the keynote speaker. The summit will also include an announcement by Galveston College President Myles Shelton about who will be filling Gray’s shoes as the next executive director for the GEDP.

Please visit https://www.gedp.org/ for more information about both the Economic Summit and the GDEP.

As Gray closes this chapter of his life with a summit, he said he is looking forward to the possibilities that will open as he enjoys retirement with his family.

Nonetheless, he might end up continuing to contribute to Galveston’s economic landscape. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) announced on Thursday that Gray has been nominated as a board member and as chair for the GRCC.