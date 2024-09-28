Home NewsGeneral Economic Summit to Discuss Island’s Future Development, Leadership Change for GEDP
General

Economic Summit to Discuss Island’s Future Development, Leadership Change for GEDP

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

With a grand finale, Keith Gray will be retiring from his position as executive director with the Galveston Economic Development Partnership (GEDP).

Gray has served as the executive director for the GEDP for a little more than two years. Prior to holding the position, he retired from a four-decade career with CenterPoint Energy.

“I was asked to serve in this position the day after I retired from CenterPoint,” Gray said. 

It just so happens he is retiring from the GEDP effective October 30, and the GEDP will hold its 12th annual Economic Summit October 16. The summit won’t really be a retirement party for Keith, but he did report that he has a couple surprises planned for the event. 

The summit will take place at Texas A&M University at Galveston in its Aggie Special Events Center. Featured speakers will include regional leaders who will focus on Galveston’s future growth and development. 

Varuna Singh, P.E. Deputy District Engineer with the Texas Department of Transportation, will be part of the morning session. According to Gray, the focus of Singh’s presentation will be the Pelican Island Bridge and expansion of the Interstate 45 bridge south of the causeway. 

The lineup of speakers will include a panel of doctors from the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB,) who will be informing the audience of the various academic and medical developments happening at UTMB. Gray reported that the panel will include UTMB President Dr. Jochen Reiser, who will be speaking about the Customs House Third Floor Incubator.

Jesse Thompson, Senior Business Economist for the Dallas Federal Reserve, will be the keynote speaker. The summit will also include an announcement by Galveston College President Myles Shelton about who will be filling Gray’s shoes as the next executive director for the GEDP. 

Please visit https://www.gedp.org/ for more information about both the Economic Summit and the GDEP. 

As Gray closes this chapter of his life with a summit, he said he is looking forward to the possibilities that will open as he enjoys retirement with his family. 

Nonetheless, he might end up continuing to contribute to Galveston’s economic landscape. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) announced on Thursday that Gray has been nominated as a board member and as  chair for the GRCC.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Dickinson defensive end Chase Lewis and the Gators were on a roll...

Border Patrol faulted in Uvalde school shooting

Prime Time Texans

GLO, TPPF Score Major Victory Against the Biden Administration

LUCK IS CALLING IN FOUR NEW TEXAS LOTTERY® GAMES

The Area Agency on Aging Hits the Road!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close