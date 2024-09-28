Goodbye to a Local Voice for the Unvoiced 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to another of The Post Newspaper’s friends. Clay Burton. He called Galveston County his home for most of his life.

Burton took up the role of speaking for the often-unheard voices in our county. He represented those whose needs were many times overlooked by the leaders of the area.

I remember the day I interviewed him at his home. He was determined to bring needed services and honor to people in a peaceful manner.

“My mission here in the county is unified diversity,” Burton said at our interview.

He shared with me that his life included a violent childhood that led to an adult life filled with substance abuse and self-inflicted harm.

I remember him rolling up his sleeves to show me the scars on his arms.

“The scars are from an act of insanity when I just kept stabbing myself with needles for several hours,” Burton shared.

After his physical wounds healed, Burton pulled himself together and began living a life without substances. His mission was to support the county’s population of people who struggle with substance abuse and those who for reasons such as childhood violence were left feeling they were not heard.

Through the years since I met him, he continued to represent often unheard voices and received numerous awards for his service to others in Galveston County. He has been a finalist in Galveston County Citizen of the year a recognition sponsored by the Galveston County Daily News.

He was very active in the Galveston County ROSC Recover Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC) as a Behavioral Coach. He also served as a committee board member for the Galveston County Coastal Health and Wellness Center.

Burton will be greatly missed by many people, both his friends, family and those whose voices were heard because of him. We pray that his work as a voice for the vulnerable will have a lasting impact.

Rest In peace, James Clay Burton.