Texas City hosts week of breast cancer awareness events

TEXAS CITY, TX – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the City of Texas City is starting the
month of October with Breast Cancer Awareness Week. The city will host a series of breast cancer
awareness events, culminating in the 10th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk/Run.
On Monday, Sept. 30, the activities kick-off with Zumba Night in the Wings of Heritage Room at the
Nessler Center (2010 5th Ave. N.). The class will be held from 6-7 p.m. and is free to attend.
Then, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, there will be a line dancing class from 6-7 p.m. It will also be held in
the Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center and is free to the public.
Thursday, Oct. 3 is devoted to early detection, as a mobile mammogram screening unit will be at
Lowry Fitness Center (1900 5th Ave. N.) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments should be scheduled
with Leonora Mata at (409) 643-5877, and insurance is required.
Finally, on Saturday, Oct. 5, the City of Texas City will host the 10th annual Breast Cancer
Awareness Walk/Run, starting at 8 a.m. at Rotary Pavilion in Nessler Park (1700 5th Ave. N.).
In addition to walking or running to raise awareness, families and friends can participate in this
event in tribute to individuals who have won the battle, or who are fighting breast cancer.
Individuals or groups can also walk to honor a loved one’s memory.
After the walk, the entire community is invited to stay and enjoy food trucks and vendors in the
park.
For more information, visit www.texascitytx.gov.

