In Our Prayers 

September 19

James “Hal” Biery, Jr.

Born January 26, 1948

Kathleen Rene Hill

Born March 29, 1971

Robert John Wheeler

Born November 27, 1950

September 21

Brody James Whitten

Born August 24, 2006

Vicki (Porter) de la Guardia

Born May 30, 1950

Darlene Adair

Born January 4, 1945

Mya Sinceno-Martinez

Born May 11, 2003

Savada Yvette Howard

Born March 10, 1983

September 24

Willard Horton

Born January 8, 1959

September 26

Harold Laws

Born february 2, 1956

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.

