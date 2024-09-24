Texas City ISD invites you to a critical Community Care Meeting Focused on the Dangers of fentanyl.

The event will take place from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N., and again at the same time on Oct. 2 at Giles Middle School, 7451 Monticello Dr.

Illicit fentanyl and other dangerous substances are threatening the health of our community, especially our youth. We urge you to join us in raising awareness by covering this important event. Together, we can educate our families on the risks and prevention strategies surrounding opioids and other harmful substances.