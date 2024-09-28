Home NewsSports Tennis moves Fore-ward to the Postseason
by Brandon Williams
Tuesday marks the end of the high school team tennis season as the fall playoffs begin on October 7. Speaking of the postseason, the Astros finish the regular season on Sunday while they await who they will face in the American League Wild Card Series.

Sunday: The Texans look to rebound from last week’s loss at the Vikings when they welcome the Jaguars to NRG Stadium at noon. KHOU11 will have the game live.

The Astros close the regular season at the Guardians at 2:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 1:30 pm with the pregame show.

Monday: No live games scheduled.

Tuesday: The team tennis regular season wraps up at 3:00 pm with Deer Park at Clear Brook, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, and Brazoswood at Dickinson, followed by Clear Lake at Clear Creek at 3:15 pm. Ball at La Porte and Friendswood at Angleton begin at 4:00 pm while Iowa Colony at Texas City starts at 4:30 pm.

Volleyball regular season action continues at 6:00 pm with Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Hitchcock at Van Vleck, and La Marque at Bay City. Clear Springs at Deer Park begins at 6:15 pm, while Santa Fe at Ball, Iowa Colony at Friendswood, and Angleton at Texas City start at 6:30 pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

