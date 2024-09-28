Tennis moves Fore-ward to the Postseason

Tuesday marks the end of the high school team tennis season as the fall playoffs begin on October 7. Speaking of the postseason, the Astros finish the regular season on Sunday while they await who they will face in the American League Wild Card Series.

Sunday: The Texans look to rebound from last week’s loss at the Vikings when they welcome the Jaguars to NRG Stadium at noon. KHOU11 will have the game live.

The Astros close the regular season at the Guardians at 2:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 1:30 pm with the pregame show.

Monday: No live games scheduled.

Tuesday: The team tennis regular season wraps up at 3:00 pm with Deer Park at Clear Brook, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, and Brazoswood at Dickinson, followed by Clear Lake at Clear Creek at 3:15 pm. Ball at La Porte and Friendswood at Angleton begin at 4:00 pm while Iowa Colony at Texas City starts at 4:30 pm.

Volleyball regular season action continues at 6:00 pm with Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Hitchcock at Van Vleck, and La Marque at Bay City. Clear Springs at Deer Park begins at 6:15 pm, while Santa Fe at Ball, Iowa Colony at Friendswood, and Angleton at Texas City start at 6:30 pm.