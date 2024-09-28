Dickinson receiver Mason Peterson and Ball running back/linebacker Saiaki Jones were among five area players selected to the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association team for the Bayou Bowl, which will be played January 4, 2025 in Mount Belvieu. The team, coached by Dickinson’s John Snelson, includes Ball receiver London Deyon and offensive lineman Corey Sanders Jr., and Dickinson offensive lineman Tyler Thomas.
Dickinson receiver Mason Peterson and Ball running back/linebacker Saiaki Jones
40
Dickinson receiver Mason Peterson and Ball running back/linebacker Saiaki Jones were among five area players selected to the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association team for the Bayou Bowl, which will be played January 4, 2025 in Mount Belvieu. The team, coached by Dickinson’s John Snelson, includes Ball receiver London Deyon and offensive lineman Corey Sanders Jr., and Dickinson offensive lineman Tyler Thomas.
Dickinson receiver Mason Peterson and Ball running back/linebacker Saiaki Jones were among five area players selected to the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association team for the Bayou Bowl, which will be played January 4, 2025 in Mount Belvieu. The team, coached by Dickinson’s John Snelson, includes Ball receiver London Deyon and offensive lineman Corey Sanders Jr., and Dickinson offensive lineman Tyler Thomas.