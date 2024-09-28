Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: EXCELLENT. 83 degrees. It should be another week with excellent fishing! Water temperature is cooling a bit. The jetty has been producing limits of trout and big bull redfish. Small flounder are still visible on the low tides and bigger females are starting to move in for the fall. Tide changes and incoming tide fishing will be some of the best. The surf is producing limits of speckled trout, bull reds and black drum. The big stingrays and bigger sharks are still running along the whole peninsula. Anglers are using all kinds of different bait with awesome results. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 86 degrees. Sylvan Beach area producing a few solid catches of speckled trout along shell and old pier pilings. Upper ship channel and spoil islands holding redfish, black drum, and a few trout, best on live shrimp. Gas wells in the middle of Trinity produce scattered catches of keeper trout, but there are many undersized fish in and around the well pads and under working birds. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Water clarity is decent. Trout are on some wells being caught in live shrimp and paddle tails using ¼ ounce jig heads or weedless. Redfish were feeding heavily before and after the harvest moon but starting to pick back up in the shallows being caught on live shrimp under a popping cork and WAC Attack’s WACky Shad xl in the root beer color with a chartreuse tail. Any scent in any artificial bait helps. Drum and sheepshead are around the redfish mainly on rock shorelines with current being caught in live shrimp under a popping cork. Wear your kill switch and be prepared. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86 degrees. Scattered flocks of birds working over smaller speckled trout, ladyfish and gafftop. Flounder catches are improving at the mouths of drains and bayous. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Rising waters from the tides and out of the winds produced plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum using live shrimp or finger mullet. Pockets of gafftop and hardheads in areas. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. Surface water temperature 85 degrees. Water clarity is about average for East Galveston Bay. We have spent some of our fishing time on shorelines in the intracoastal finding trout, redfish, black drum and flounder, around structure and close to drains and points with good tide movement. We have also found good numbers of trout, but weeding through quite a few small ones again this week to find the better size fish, on reefs, as well as over shoreline shell and structure close to deeper drops. If you like fishing under birds, that has begun to pick up substantially over the past couple weeks. Redfish and flounder are still being caught up around shorelines where we have good current pushing bait, especially when we have good tide movement and bait in the area. We are still finding excellent success with Imitation shrimp lures under popping corks, with a 1-2-foot leader, as well as 1/8 ounce jig heads with tails by WacAttack and Deadly Dudley, with lighter colors working better for us again this week. The topwater bite was good when the conditions were right on a few of our early am trips this past week, with chrome/black or bone performing equally well. The crowds are much thinner now that hunting season has ventured upon us, so fishing should continue to be strong with less fishing pressure and a cool front on the way this week, so grab your friends and family and get out on the water and make some memories together. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 87 degrees. Speckled trout are still good over deep shell, but at times lots of undersized trout are being caught, on live shrimp and soft plastics. Redfish bite is fair on shallow structure, along with black drum, sheepshead, and the occasional keeper trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 87 degrees. Waders doing well on speckled trout and redfish throwing live natural baits. Flounder fishing at night improving with some big fish being taken by gigging. Those fishing from a boat near and around the structure with live shrimp catching black drum, sheepshead, speckled trout and redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water normal stain; 88 degrees; 0.07 feet above pool. Largemouth bass are really hitting ⅛ ounce grubs rigged weedless in the shallows in the morning. Focus on cypress stumps then move to heavy structure when the water heats up. Crappie are fantastic in 8-14 feet of water using hand tied jigs and minnows mainly in large stumps. White bass are heavy in the west fork being caught on crankbaits. Gar are plentiful in the creeks on red rattle traps. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 86 degrees. Bull reds fair along the Galveston jetties and a few are being taken off the beachfront piers. Offshore catches of amberjack remain consistent, along with some good catches of state water snapper and a few ling. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Great fishing conditions before the storms arrive mid-week and should be even better when it clears up. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and a few nice flounder every day with some occasional black drum, sheepshead, sand trout, and gafftop. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.