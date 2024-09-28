Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Jess and Verona
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Jess and Verona

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Give a big hello to Jess (A037119) a 5 month old Domestic Short Hair brown tabby with a sweet disposition and baby face.  Jess likes toys, attention, and romping. Playing with other well-mannered kittens is fun too. He was one of the smaller kittens in his litter and may have a forever kitten look to his face.  Jess’s tabby coat is rich and soft, and his tummy is very cute when he rolls around to show it off. Come on in and ask to meet Jess and see if he is your kitty boy. Jess is waiting for that special family to come and take him to his fur-ever home.  

Meet Verona (A036058) a 2 year old Pit Bull mix with energy to spare. She’s dog-friendly and loves everyone she meets. Whether it’s playtime or cuddle time, Verona is always ready to give her all. She’s fully vetted, spayed, and heartworm negative. Now, she’s just waiting for her forever home. If you’re looking for a fun and loving companion, Verona’s your girl!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Jess and Verona will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 1st – Oct 5th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week

Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Adopt A Pet From Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close