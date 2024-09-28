This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Jess and Verona

Give a big hello to Jess (A037119) a 5 month old Domestic Short Hair brown tabby with a sweet disposition and baby face. Jess likes toys, attention, and romping. Playing with other well-mannered kittens is fun too. He was one of the smaller kittens in his litter and may have a forever kitten look to his face. Jess’s tabby coat is rich and soft, and his tummy is very cute when he rolls around to show it off. Come on in and ask to meet Jess and see if he is your kitty boy. Jess is waiting for that special family to come and take him to his fur-ever home.

Meet Verona (A036058) a 2 year old Pit Bull mix with energy to spare. She’s dog-friendly and loves everyone she meets. Whether it’s playtime or cuddle time, Verona is always ready to give her all. She’s fully vetted, spayed, and heartworm negative. Now, she’s just waiting for her forever home. If you’re looking for a fun and loving companion, Verona’s your girl!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Jess and Verona will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 1st – Oct 5th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.