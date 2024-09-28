Family Service Center | The Center for Mental Health and Wellbeing Launches Heroes Veterans Program: Comprehensive Mental Health Support for Texas Veterans and Their Families.

Galveston, TX – Family Service Center (FSC), a leading non-profit mental health agency, is proud

to announce the launch of the Heroes Veterans Program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to

provide free, high-quality mental health services to veterans and their families across southeast

Texas. Supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance,

this program is a testament to FSC’s commitment to promoting mental health and well-being in

our communities.

The Heroes Veterans Program offers two distinct service categories that collectively address the

unique mental health needs of veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses. Our services

are tailored to improve the quality of life, enhance relationships, and foster a positive outlook,

ensuring successful reintegration into civilian life. The program is offered at no cost to all eligible

participants, making critical mental health support accessible to those who have served our

country.

One of the key features of the Heroes Veterans Program is its local focus, staffed by veterans

who understand the challenges faced by their peers. This experienced team provides not only

counseling and treatment but also valuable connections to essential resources such as housing,

technology access, and assistance with obtaining proper identification. Our goal is to support

veterans in every aspect of their lives, helping them thrive in their communities.

Appointments are available in-person at designated community locations and/or via telehealth,

offering flexibility to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Whether through virtual sessions or

face-to-face interactions, FSC is dedicated to ensuring that veterans receive the care they need,

when and where they need it.

For more information about the Heroes Veterans Program, or to schedule an appointment, please

visit our website at www.fscgal.org or call us at 409-762-8636.