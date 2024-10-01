By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Grandma, mom, photographer and entrepreneur are the words Sarah Nava uses to describe herself. She’s the woman who has made it her mission to run Market on the Bayou.

The market had been in operation in partnership with the former Dickinson Chamber of Commerce.

Right about the time the chamber was shutting down, Nava stepped into the chief slot for Dickinson’s farmers market.

“Now she’s my baby,” Nava proclaimed as she sliced into yellow watermelon for customers to sample.

Yellow watermelon is usually only available in April and May, but the market did have a couple for sale on Saturday. Pumpkins were also available for sale.

The watermelons throughout the summer months were provided by Watermelon Army.

“Our last watermelons of the season for this year, was this weekend,” said Eric Cabello one of the owners of Watermelon Army.

Several years back, the market hosted a watermelon crawl contest.

Cabello fondly recalled it being a lot of fun to watch the 20 contestants push a watermelon with their noses across a field.

“There were 10 adults in the adult division, and 10 children in the kid’s division,” Cabello said.

And yes, the watermelons for the crawl were from Watermelon Army.

Customers who stopped at Nava’s vegetable stand were pleased to be able to purchase fresh organic produce such as okra, red peppers, carrots and sweet potatoes… and if Nava didn’t have a particular item, she took note of what customers would like to see her bring to the next market.

Vendors selling garden plants, art, cookies and even preparing a fresh omelet for hungry visitors were also part of the market.

With the closure of the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce, it seemed the market might also shut down, but Nava is determined to keep the market a viable option for local businesses wanting to share their products and services.

“I want to grow this to be the biggest farmers market in Galveston County,” Nava said. “I think it is important to have an option for people to buy produce that is organic, and it’s important for the city to have a regular community event.”

Market on the Bayou operates on the second and fourth Saturday of each month at 2801 FM 517 Rd. E. For more information on becoming a vendor or keeping up with Market on the Bayou, visit: https://dickinsontxchamber.com/market-on-the-bayou/