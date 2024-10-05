Grand Opening: New center in Texas City to help families

DePelchin Children’s Center has opened a new facility in Texas City to provide guidance and assistance to families in the Galveston County area.

The DePelchin Family Resource Center is now open and will host a Grand Opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 10. Members of the community are invited to attend and learn about services that will be available at the Center, which is located at 2925 Palmer Highway, Suite B, in Texas City.

The Family Resource Center is a place where parents can connect with DePelchin staff for various kinds of help. Staff can connect families with guidance and classes on parenting strategies, finding child care, financial management, employment resources, and other types of services that families regularly need.

DePelchin is a Houston-based organization that has served children and families for more than 130 years through services such as foster care, adoption, counseling, and parenting classes.