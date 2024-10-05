Home NewsCommunityHealth Grand Opening: New center in Texas City to help families
Health

Grand Opening: New center in Texas City to help families

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

DePelchin Children’s Center has opened a new facility in Texas City to provide guidance and assistance to families in the Galveston County area.

The DePelchin Family Resource Center is now open and will host a Grand Opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 10. Members of the community are invited to attend and learn about services that will be available at the Center, which is located at 2925 Palmer Highway, Suite B, in Texas City.

The Family Resource Center is a place where parents can connect with DePelchin staff for various kinds of help. Staff can connect families with guidance and classes on parenting strategies, finding child care, financial management, employment resources, and other types of services that families regularly need.

DePelchin is a Houston-based organization that has served children and families for more than 130 years through services such as foster care, adoption, counseling, and parenting classes.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

COM to Host Open House and Free Community Health Fair Saturday, October...

Texas Academy of Family Physicians Celebrates National Family Medicine Week

CDC’s COVID-19 Bridge Access Program ending August 31, 2024, will impact uninsured...

HEALTHCARE, TODAY AND TOMORROW

Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council Selects Grant Awardee to Distribute Opioid Overdose...

Galveston County Health District urges caution due to rising cases of Vibrio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close