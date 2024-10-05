Members of the Santa Fe Class of 2025 can enter for the chance to score a $1,000 scholarship at Homecoming against Baytown Lee on October 25 or against Rosenberg Terry at Senior Night on November 8. Those who miss the field goal attempt will still get $500. The application deadline is midnight on October 11. Sign up at https://forms.gle/SLspv6qkVjwEGSe8A.
