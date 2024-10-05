Texans Face Measuring Stick

The Texans can show they belong among the NFL’s elite when they welcome the Bills to NRG Stadium on Sunday. A win will go a long way toward proving Houston is a viable Super Bowl contender.

Sunday: Houston hosts the Bills at noon in what will be a huge litmus test for the Texans. KHOU11 will have the game live.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys get the national spotlight when they host the Steelers at 7:20 pm. KPRC2 will have the game live beginning with its Football Night in America at 6 pm.

Monday: The Rockets begin their preseason schedule with a trip to Utah against the Jazz at 8 pm. Space City Home Network starts the pregame show at 7:30 pm.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts at 5 pm with Friendswood at Katy

Tompkins, followed by Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Falls at Deer Park, Hempstead at Hitchcock, and La Marque at Brazosport at 6 pm. Iowa Colony at Ball, Angleton at Santa Fe, and Texas City at La Porte start at 6:30 pm.