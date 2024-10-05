Home NewsSports Texans Face Measuring Stick
Sports

Texans Face Measuring Stick

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

The Texans can show they belong among the NFL’s elite when they welcome the Bills to NRG Stadium on Sunday. A win will go a long way toward proving Houston is a viable Super Bowl contender.

Sunday: Houston hosts the Bills at noon in what will be a huge litmus test for the Texans. KHOU11 will have the game live.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys get the national spotlight when they host the Steelers at 7:20 pm. KPRC2 will have the game live beginning with its Football Night in America at 6 pm.

Monday: The Rockets begin their preseason schedule with a trip to Utah against the Jazz at 8 pm. Space City Home Network starts the pregame show at 7:30 pm.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts at 5 pm with Friendswood at Katy
Tompkins, followed by Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Falls at Deer Park, Hempstead at Hitchcock, and La Marque at Brazosport at 6 pm. Iowa Colony at Ball, Angleton at Santa Fe, and Texas City at La Porte start at 6:30 pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Tennis moves Fore-ward to the Postseason

Early Start to High School Football

Astros Begin Final Home Swing

Busy Sports Weekend Awaits Area

TCISD Superintendent Dr. Melissa Duarte gave out spirit shirts

The new Chicken N Pickle in Webster, Texas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close