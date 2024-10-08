Home NewsLifestyleAssistance Red Cross: Urgent need for disaster shelter volunteers
Red Cross: Urgent need for disaster shelter volunteers

(Monday, October 7, 2024)- The Texas Gulf Coast American Red Cross is issuing an urgent appeal for volunteers who are willing to travel this fall to support emergency shelters for major national disaster relief efforts.

Interested volunteers are urged to sign up today at redcross.org/volunteer. All candidates must complete necessary training and be able to commit to a two-week deployment. Applicants who don’t have disaster experience, but have supervision, management or organization skills; a strong desire to help others; and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, are encouraged to apply. 

“When disasters upend lives, Red Cross volunteers are on the frontlines providing refuge and comfort to people in their darkest hours,” said Shawn Schulze, Regional CEO for the Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross. “They truly are the heart and soul of the Red Cross — comprising 90% of our workforce — to help ensure families never face a crisis alone.”

‘THIS IS SAFE’: HELENE FAMILY SHARES WHAT SHELTER MEANS TO THEM In emergency shelters, Red Cross disaster volunteers provide people with a safe place to stay, necessities like food and water, and critical services like mental health support and basic health services such as replacing lost medications or medical equipment. Over the weekend in Perry, Florida, Amber Barteau and her family sought refuge at a Red Cross shelter after discovering that Hurricane Helene devastated their home — which marked the third time they’ve survived a hurricane in just over a year. “As soon as I pulled up to the shelter, it made me feel good,” Amber said. “I thought to myself, this is safe, and I’m going to be OK.”

RED CROSS MOBILIZES MASSIVE RESPONSE TO HELENE As of Sunday, more than 2,000 Red Cross disasters responders are working around the clock to help people devastated by Hurricane Helene in the Southeast, including hard-hit North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. The Texas Gulf Coast region has sent more than 30 volunteers, in addition to Emergency Response Vehicles. 

As storm-ravaged communities like those in North Carolina become more accessible, the Red Cross expects the need will continue to grow. While disaster assessments are still underway in hard-to-reach areas, emergency officials are planning for shelter operations to last at least several weeks, based on the storm’s initial widespread destruction.

EXTREME WEATHER THREATS CONTINUE Hurricane season is far from over — with Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico and other threats in the rest of the Atlantic Ocean. What’s more, the Southwest and California are forecast to have above-normal wildfire risk this fall. As extreme weather worsens, disasters are becoming more intense and frequent — leading the Red Cross to respond on a nearly continuous basis.

HOW TO HELP Beyond becoming a Red Cross volunteer, people can help by donating.  

DONATE FINANCIALLY: Financial donations are the quickest and fastest way to get help to people who need it. Visit redcross.org/Texas to donate today. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.     
About the American Red Cross:The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

