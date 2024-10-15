La Marque defensive lineman Kaneile Robinson had a busy Homecoming Friday as he was named the 2024 Homecoming King while Saniya Sinette was selected as Homecoming Queen. In between honors, Robinson helped the Cougars win their fourth straight game, a 76-0 rout of Katy Harmony.
Kaneile Robinson named the 2024 Homecoming King while Saniya Sinette was selected as Homecoming Queen
51
La Marque defensive lineman Kaneile Robinson had a busy Homecoming Friday as he was named the 2024 Homecoming King while Saniya Sinette was selected as Homecoming Queen. In between honors, Robinson helped the Cougars win their fourth straight game, a 76-0 rout of Katy Harmony.
La Marque defensive lineman Kaneile Robinson had a busy Homecoming Friday as he was named the 2024 Homecoming King while Saniya Sinette was selected as Homecoming Queen. In between honors, Robinson helped the Cougars win their fourth straight game, a 76-0 rout of Katy Harmony.