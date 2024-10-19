Home Education TCISD Board of Trustees is looking for community members who are interested in serving the board in the District 6 position
Reminder…the deadline to express interest in District 6 Board of Trustees is Oct. 25, 2024.

The Texas City Independent School District Board of Trustees is looking for community members who are interested in serving the board in the District 6 position after the passing of Trustee Hal Biery last month.

All interested candidates must live within the District 6 boundaries of Texas City ISD. Letters of interest should be addressed to TCISD Superintendent Dr. Melissa Duarte and emailed to mduarte@tcisd.org or mailed to 1700 Ninth Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590. Letters of interest must be received no later than October 25, 2024. Board members will review interest letters on October 29, 2024, and will interview on November 6, 2024.

The person appointed to the position will fill it until the May 2025 election. Anyone living within the District 6 boundaries can choose to run in the May 2025 regular school board election to complete the last two years of a 3-year term.

The district’s single member district map can be found at www.tcisd.org/board if you are unfamiliar with the District 6 boundaries. For more information, call Melissa Tortorici at 409-916-0114.

