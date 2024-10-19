Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Constantine and Maxwell
This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Constantine and Maxwell

Give a big hello to Constantine (A038160) is a male Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat.   He is about 7 months old, friendly, outgoing and very good-looking. “Brown tabby” doesn’t do justice to the rich tones and texture of his coat. Constantine has a memorable face, intense eyes and manly paws for his young age. Of course, romping and playing are in his teenage schedule. Constantine is ready for a family to take him to his forever home. Come on in and ask to meet him. Maybe Constantine is the right kitty for you!

Meet Maxwell (A038548), a gorgeous 2-year-old Border Collie mix who’s new to the adoption floor. He’s got a stunning coat and a gentle, friendly nature. Maxwell loves going for walks and really enjoys running around to burn off some energy. He’s ready to find his forever home and share his playful spirit with a new family.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Constantine and Maxwell will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 22nd – Oct 26th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

