This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Constantine and Maxwell

Give a big hello to Constantine (A038160) is a male Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat. He is about 7 months old, friendly, outgoing and very good-looking. “Brown tabby” doesn’t do justice to the rich tones and texture of his coat. Constantine has a memorable face, intense eyes and manly paws for his young age. Of course, romping and playing are in his teenage schedule. Constantine is ready for a family to take him to his forever home. Come on in and ask to meet him. Maybe Constantine is the right kitty for you!

Meet Maxwell (A038548), a gorgeous 2-year-old Border Collie mix who’s new to the adoption floor. He’s got a stunning coat and a gentle, friendly nature. Maxwell loves going for walks and really enjoys running around to burn off some energy. He’s ready to find his forever home and share his playful spirit with a new family.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Constantine and Maxwell will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 22nd – Oct 26th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.