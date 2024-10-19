MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY NOVEMBER EVENTS



Parents and Infant Events:

Parent Café

Thursday, November 21 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, kindship providers, teachers, counselors, clergy—anyone who is helping to guide a child in life—is invited to gather, find strength in community, and share their stories, experience, worries, and more. For questions, please contact Program Coordinator Eyvette Baldwin at ebaldwin@depelchin.org.



Children’s Events:

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, November 5, 12, & 19 at 10 a.m.

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with others.



Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, November 6, 13, & 20 at 10 a.m.

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special activity.

Día de los Muertos Storytime

For ages 2 – 6

Monday, November 4 at 10 a.m.

Parents and children ages 2 – 6 are invited to join us at the library as Ms. Eloísa from College of the Mainland presents a Día de los Muertos-themed storytime! A craft will also be available for attendees to complete. No registration required!

Thinking Money for Kids Program: Piggybanks

For ages 3 – 8

Saturday, November 16 at 1 p.m.

Join us at the library for Piggy Bank Theater, an interactive story which details three characters who are either earning money, spending or saving! Afterwards, children will by decorate/paint their own ceramic piggy banks.

Start of Letters to Santa

For ages 0 – 12

Begins Monday, November 25 at 9 a.m.

Children ages 0 – 12 are invited to write letters to Santa Claus! Create your own letter or use the templates the library will provide. Once completed, drop the letter(s) into the red North Pole Postbox by the indoor book drop to receive a reply from Santa himself!



Teen Events:

Anime & Manga Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, November 1 at 3:30 p.m.

Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular anime available while enjoying authentic Japanese snacks and soda/punch!

AMOCO FCU Presents Earning a Living for Teens

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, November 7 at 3:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION PREFERRED. Teens ages 12 – 18 are invited to explore the importance of creating and maintaining a monthly budget; learn how to create a budget and track its progress; and learn why there’s no better time to start saving than while in school. To register, call (409) 949-3008 or email mr﻿ocio@texascitytx.gov. Walk-ins are welcome!



JackBox and Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, November 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Come try out our interesting board games or enjoy our digital JackBox Games collection. Be sure to bring your smart device!



Dungeons & Dragons Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, November 15 at 3:30 p.m.

See if your character will survive the harrowing situations posed by the dungeon master! More details about the mission/questline will follow at the meeting. Currently hosting one-shot adventures.



Creativity Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, November 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Need a calm, quiet place to work on your art, writing, etc.? Stop by the library and chat with other creatives as you work on your project! Quick crafts will be provided for those wanting to join in.

Adult Events:

Crochet for Beginners: Coasters

Saturday, November 2 at 11 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn how to create a charming coaster using two simple crochet stitches. To register, call (409) 643-5973 or email jlandrum@texascitytx.gov.



ESL Conversation Circle

Tuesdays, November 5 and 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Do you need to practice your English Skills? Join us for some informal conversation and role-play to improve your English skills. / ¿Necesitas practicar tus en inglés? Únase a nosotros para una conversación informal y un juego de roles para mejorar sus en inglés.



AMOCO Financial Seminar for Adults: Identity Theft

Wednesday, November 6 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Explore the types of identity theft. Learn how thieves get your personal information, ways to keep your information safe and secure, and what to do if your accounts or identity is compromised. To register, call (409) 643-5973 or email jlandrum@texascitytx.gov. Walk-ins are welcome!



Medicare 101 Class for Seniors (65+)

Monday, November 11 at 5 p.m.

Learn the A,B,C’s & basics of Medicare and the different coverage options between Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans.



Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, November 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Join likeminded bibliophiles for our monthly book club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover as well as your current read(s).



U.S. Citizenship Class with Ser y Hacer

Wednesdays, November 6, 13, & 20 at 5 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. This program is for US green card holders who anticipate beginning the naturalization process. Free for adults; to register, call Magdalena Alvarado at (409) 888-0062.

GALCO Community Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, November 14 at 10 a.m.

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks.



Small Business Success Series: How Businesses Obtain Credit

Wednesday, November 18 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Business owners will learn how to build and maintain credit, explore how creditworthiness is measured for small businesses, and more. To register, jmatos@texascitytx.gov or call (409) 643-5974. This program is facilitated by Frost Bank.



Texas City Ancestry Searchers Meetup

Wednesday, November 20 at 1 p.m.

All genealogy enthusiasts are welcomed to have their burning questions answered!

Adult Game Night

Tuesday, November 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to make new friends or learn how to play new games? Got a game you want to share with other players? Stop by the library the fourth Tuesday of every month!

Computer Classes:

Basic Word II

Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn how to use Font Group tools, use advanced Copy/Paste; use bullet/numbered lists; use paragraph/margin spacing tool; change page layout; and use templates. To register, visit the Info Desk at Moore Memorial Public Library or call (409) 643-5977.



Basic Excel I

Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED Learn basic terminology. Learn how to create a spreadsheet; enter basic data; adjust columns/rows; add/delete columns or rows; sort items; assign values and add numbers using tool; and save a spreadsheet. To register, visit the Info Desk at Moore Memorial Public Library or call (409) 643-5977.



Basic Excel II

Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn how to open, reply to & compose emails, attach and send a document; create and navigate folders. To register, visit the Info Desk at Moore Memorial Public Library or call (409) 643-5977.



Basic iPhone

Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn how to navigate through settings, find & organize apps, navigate through email on the phone, change notifications, and use a browser. To register, visit the Info Desk at Moore Memorial Public Library or call (409) 643-5977.

Please note: the library will close early at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 27.

Moore Memorial Public Library is located at 1701 9th Ave. N., Texas City, TX 77590.