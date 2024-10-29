Home NewsCommunityRecipes Embrace a crowd pleaser to feed loved ones this holiday season
Recipes

Embrace a crowd pleaser to feed loved ones this holiday season

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Holiday hosts recognize it’s not always so easy to feed a crowd. That pressure may be even more notable come the holiday season, when food is such an integral component of gatherings with family and friends.

It may be impossible to please everyone all of the time, but few can resist a hearty comfort food like baked ziti. That makes the dish an ideal option for holiday hosts tasked with feeding a crowd. This holiday season, hosts welcoming loved ones into their homes can consider this easily prepared recipe for “Baked Ziti with Chicken and Cheese” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Baked Ziti With Chicken and Cheese

Makes 4 to 6 servings

16 ounces dry ziti pasta

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

1 pound ground chicken

8 cups spaghetti sauce

Butter, for pan

3 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt, to taste

1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add ziti pasta, and cook according to package instructions until al dente, about 8 minutes; drain well.

2. In a large skillet, brown chopped onion and ground chicken over medium heat. Add spaghetti sauce, and simmer for about 15 minutes.

3. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with butter. Drizzle sauce in the bottom of the baking dish and arrange the ziti on top. Ladle remaining sauce over the ziti. Top with mozzarella cheese. Gently toss to completely coat the ziti with sauce and cheese. Sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese over the top.

4. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the cheese melts and the pasta is heated through.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 55 minutes TF24B390

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Grilled Peach Chicken Salad 

Lazy Autumn Stew

Healthy Halloween snack options

7 DECADENT DESSERTS TO TRY WHILE DINING OUT

Simple tips for more flavorful grilling

Fancy Shrimp Casserole

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close