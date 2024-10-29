Embrace a crowd pleaser to feed loved ones this holiday season

Holiday hosts recognize it’s not always so easy to feed a crowd. That pressure may be even more notable come the holiday season, when food is such an integral component of gatherings with family and friends.

It may be impossible to please everyone all of the time, but few can resist a hearty comfort food like baked ziti. That makes the dish an ideal option for holiday hosts tasked with feeding a crowd. This holiday season, hosts welcoming loved ones into their homes can consider this easily prepared recipe for “Baked Ziti with Chicken and Cheese” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Baked Ziti With Chicken and Cheese

Makes 4 to 6 servings

16 ounces dry ziti pasta

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

1 pound ground chicken

8 cups spaghetti sauce

Butter, for pan

3 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt, to taste

1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add ziti pasta, and cook according to package instructions until al dente, about 8 minutes; drain well.

2. In a large skillet, brown chopped onion and ground chicken over medium heat. Add spaghetti sauce, and simmer for about 15 minutes.

3. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with butter. Drizzle sauce in the bottom of the baking dish and arrange the ziti on top. Ladle remaining sauce over the ziti. Top with mozzarella cheese. Gently toss to completely coat the ziti with sauce and cheese. Sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese over the top.

4. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the cheese melts and the pasta is heated through.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 55 minutes TF24B390