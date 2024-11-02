Home Education COM and TWU Partner to Streamline Student Transfers and Academic Success
(Texas City, Texas) College of the Mainland (COM) and Texas Woman’s University (TWU) have formalized a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to streamline the transfer process for COM students, ensuring a smooth transition of academic credits into TWU’s baccalaureate programs.

On October 23, TWU Vice Provost for Curriculum and Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Jorge F. Figueroa Flores, joined COM President Dr. Warren Nichols, Executive Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Helen Brewer and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Heather Rhodes at COM for the official MOU signing ceremony.

“This partnership between College of the Mainland and Texas Woman’s University reflects our shared commitment to student success and workforce readiness,” said COM President Dr. Warren Nichols. “By creating a seamless pathway for students to continue their education, we are helping build a Talent Strong Texas and ensuring our graduates are well-prepared for the careers of tomorrow.”

Through this agreement, several initiatives will be implemented to facilitate a smooth transfer for students. Key measures include the automatic transfer of academic credits, granting COM graduates junior standing at TWU, and providing comprehensive support through enrollment materials, advising, and financial aid resources. Additionally, both institutions will collaborate to inform students about degree requirements, facilitate campus visits by TWU representatives, and offer reverse transfer opportunities to allow students to complete their associate degrees while pursuing their bachelor’s.

“Texas Woman’s University is committed to continuously exploring and implementing seamless transfer opportunities, such as our partnership with College of the Mainland,” said Dr. Figueroa Flores. “These strategic collaborations ensure that students experience a smooth transition to TWU, empowering them to achieve their academic and career goals. Through innovative pathways and dedicated support, TWU remains focused on making higher education accessible and attainable for all.”

Photo: College of the Mainland Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Helen Brewer, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Heather Rhodes and President Dr. Warren Nichols pose with Texas Woman’s University Vice Provost for Curriculum and Strategic Initiatives Dr. Jorge F. Figueroa Flores and the newly signed memorandum of understanding.

