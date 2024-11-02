Home Education COM Selects New Executive Director of Foundation & Institutional Advancement
COM Selects New Executive Director of Foundation & Institutional Advancement

(Texas City, Texas) College of the Mainland (COM) has named Tige Cornelius the new executive director of the COM Foundation and Institutional Advancement. This role is crucial in supporting the College’s mission by leading fundraising, alumni relations and community outreach to build support and partnerships. 
“I am thrilled to join such a dedicated team and contribute to the important work we do,” Cornelius said. “As I embark on this new journey, I look forward to engaging with donors, alumni, and community leaders to foster a culture of philanthropy that will empower COM to achieve its mission.”

Having served at COM for more than 20 years, including 13 years as director of Student Life, Cornelius possesses a deep understanding of the COM’s mission and culture. His extensive network within the community will be instrumental in advancing the goals of the College.

Since 1967, the COM Foundation has made a difference in the lives of students. The fundraising arm of the College, the Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Gifts from alumni, friends, employees, corporations and foundations support and maintain the highest quality of education for students through scholarships, vital student programs and instructional innovations across campus. Institutional Advancement enhances the College’s image, promotes educational opportunities at COM and builds financial resources to support students and programs.

Learn more about the Office of Institution Advancement at www.com.edu/institutional-advancement and the COM Foundation at give.com.edu. Photo: Tige Cornelius Headshot Photo

Contact: Jose Salazar, Communications Specialist, (409) 933-8923 or jsalazar18@com.edu  

