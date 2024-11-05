The University of Texas men’s basketball season began their 2024-25 regular season with a nationally televised matchup against Ohio State. The Longhorns have Dickinson alum Tramon Mark on the roster as the graduate transferred from Arkansas over the offseason. Mark averaged 16.2 points per game with the Razorbacks last season, shooting 48% from the field.
