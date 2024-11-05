Home NewsCommunityRecipes Creamy Banana Bread 
Creamy Banana Bread 

1 cup unsalted butter, softened 2 cups granulated sugar 4 large eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 cups bananas, mashed 3 cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1 cup sour cream Preheat oven to 350°. Spray two 9-inch loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, add the butter and the granulated sugar and beat until fluffy. Add the eggs and the vanilla extract to the butter mixture and beat until well-combined. Add the bananas to the butter mixture and mix until creamy. Add the flour, the baking soda, the salt, and the cinnamon to the sugar mixture and stir until just combined. Add the sour cream to the sugar mixture and fold until blended. Evenly transfer the batter mixture to the prepared loaf pans and bake until a tester comes out clean, about 1 hour. Transfer the baked banana bread from the oven to a wire rack to cool, about 10 minutes. Transfer the baked banana bread from the prepared loaf pans to a large serving platter and cool completely. With a sharp knife, cut the baked banana bread into serving sized pieces, plate, and serve. 

