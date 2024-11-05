Home NewsCommunityHealth GCHD Announces Arrival of Respiratory Illness Season
Health

GCHD Announces Arrival of Respiratory Illness Season

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston County Health District (GCHD) is alerting the community to the beginning of the
24-25 Respiratory Season. Conditions such as Influenza, COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and other
respiratory infections tend to spike during this time of year, making it crucial for individuals and families to take
proactive measures to protect their health.
Key Recommendations:

  1. Get Immunized:
  • Vaccines are the best defense against Influenza, RSV, and COVID-19. Everyone, especially those in
    high-risk categories, should receive an annual flu vaccine, and stay updated with COVID-19
    vaccinations.
  • Infants birth through 8 months entering their first RSV season as well as infants and children 8
    months – 19 months at increased risk for severe RSV should discuss RSV (antibody) Immunization
    with their healthcare provider. Older adults, particularly those over 60, should consult their doctor
    about their disease risk and RSV vaccination.
  • Vaccines typically take a few weeks to provide optimal protection so vaccinating well ahead of the
    holidays can help keep everyone healthy during these times of large family gatherings.
  1. Practice Good Hygiene and Healthy Habits:
  • Regular hand washing with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer when soap isn’t available, can
    significantly reduce the spread of germs. Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your
    elbow when coughing or sneezing.
  • Maintain healthy habits including stress management, regular exercise, a nutritious diet, and
    adequate sleep to reduce the risk of illness.
  1. Stay Home When Sick:
  • Individuals showing symptoms of respiratory illness(fever, cough, sore throat) should stay home to
    prevent spreading illness to others.

Media Contact: Amanda Wolff
Executive Office Manager
Executive Assistant to CEO
409-938-2273 (office)
awolff@gchd.org

  1. Maintain Good Indoor Air Quality:
  • Proper ventilation in homes and workplaces can help reduce the concentration of airborne viruses.
    Consider using air purifiers and regularly opening windows to improve airflow.

For more details about preventing Respiratory Viruses, please visit the CDC website Preventing Respiratory
Viruses | Respiratory Illnesses | CDC.
If you or your loved one needs to update your Immunizations and have health insurance, please contact your
healthcare provider or pharmacy. The Galveston County Health District Immunizations clinic offers RSV
Immunizations, Flu, and COVID-19 vaccines for children who qualify for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for adults who qualify for the Adult Safety Net Program. Standard dose flu
vaccine is available through limited Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas products, and self-pay.
The GCHD Immunizations clinic is at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, in Texas City. The hours are
from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. Walk-ins are welcome but arrive at
least 1 hour before closing. For questions, please call 409-949-3459.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

COM to Host Open House and Free Community Health Fair Saturday, October...

Grand Opening: New center in Texas City to help families

Texas Academy of Family Physicians Celebrates National Family Medicine Week

CDC’s COVID-19 Bridge Access Program ending August 31, 2024, will impact uninsured...

HEALTHCARE, TODAY AND TOMORROW

Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council Selects Grant Awardee to Distribute Opioid Overdose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close