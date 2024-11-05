GCHD Announces Arrival of Respiratory Illness Season

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston County Health District (GCHD) is alerting the community to the beginning of the

24-25 Respiratory Season. Conditions such as Influenza, COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and other

respiratory infections tend to spike during this time of year, making it crucial for individuals and families to take

proactive measures to protect their health.

Key Recommendations:

Get Immunized:

high-risk categories, should receive an annual flu vaccine, and stay updated with COVID-19 vaccinations. Infants birth through 8 months entering their first RSV season as well as infants and children 8

months – 19 months at increased risk for severe RSV should discuss RSV (antibody) Immunization with their healthcare provider. Older adults, particularly those over 60, should consult their doctor about their disease risk and RSV vaccination. Vaccines typically take a few weeks to provide optimal protection so vaccinating well ahead of the

holidays can help keep everyone healthy during these times of large family gatherings.

Practice Good Hygiene and Healthy Habits:

Regular hand washing with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer when soap isn’t available, can

significantly reduce the spread of germs. Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing. Maintain healthy habits including stress management, regular exercise, a nutritious diet, and

adequate sleep to reduce the risk of illness.

Stay Home When Sick:

Individuals showing symptoms of respiratory illness(fever, cough, sore throat) should stay home to

prevent spreading illness to others.

Media Contact: Amanda Wolff

Executive Office Manager

Executive Assistant to CEO

409-938-2273 (office)

awolff@gchd.org

Maintain Good Indoor Air Quality:

Proper ventilation in homes and workplaces can help reduce the concentration of airborne viruses.

Consider using air purifiers and regularly opening windows to improve airflow.

For more details about preventing Respiratory Viruses, please visit the CDC website Preventing Respiratory

Viruses | Respiratory Illnesses | CDC.

If you or your loved one needs to update your Immunizations and have health insurance, please contact your

healthcare provider or pharmacy. The Galveston County Health District Immunizations clinic offers RSV

Immunizations, Flu, and COVID-19 vaccines for children who qualify for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for adults who qualify for the Adult Safety Net Program. Standard dose flu

vaccine is available through limited Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas products, and self-pay.

The GCHD Immunizations clinic is at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, in Texas City. The hours are

from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. Walk-ins are welcome but arrive at

least 1 hour before closing. For questions, please call 409-949-3459.