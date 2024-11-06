It’s Almost Time!

The Texas City Garden Club will host their 52nd Annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm at the Nessler Center in Texas City.

This promises to be an exciting year for our Holiday Market. We will have over sixty unique and talented vendors. It is a wonderful opportunity to get a start on your holiday shopping. All year Garden Club members have been caring for and nurturing a variety of plants for our sale. And of course, the delicious homemade baked goods sale.

All New at this year’s Holiday Market

Presentations by the Galveston County Master Gardener’s.

9:30 a.m. ~ Container Gardening

11:00 a.m. ~ Growing Citrus

1:00 p.m. ~ Plumeria

*Plumerias & Container Plants will be available for sale

Workshops provided by Jimbo’s Nursery*

11:00 a.m. ~ Bromeliad Mount Workshop

2:00 p.m. ~ Fairy Garden Workshop

(open to adults & children)

*$30 per participant

Pre-Register/make payment @

Jimbosnursery.com

Gardening Craft Activities for kids of all ages.

The Texas City Garden Club selected the home of Freddie and Susie Ayala ~ 1438 29th Ave N. (The Islands) for their October “Spot of Beauty.” Much more than just a “Spot,” the entire yard is beautifully landscaped. They did a Spooktacular job in “Keeping Texas City Beautiful.”

The Garden Club meets the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Nessler Center.

Guests are always welcome! For more information, contact bbuffa1@gmail.com

Bridget Buffa

Texas City Garden Club

“Planting for the Future”