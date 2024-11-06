Home NewsCommunityEvents Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston Celebrating Veterans
Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston Celebrating Veterans

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
This will be the second year the Co-Cathedral hosts a Veterans Mass. Rector and Pastor, The Very Reverend Jeffrey L. Bame will serve as the main celebrant.

There will again, be free, blessed rosaries for each Veteran in attendance. 

“As with last year’s Birthday of the US Marine Corps mass, this year’s mass will recognize the US Marine Corps and the anniversary of their founding. In addition, we continue to be blessed that Semper Fi #3 Memorial Honor Detail, founded and chaired by USMC (ret.) Gunnery Sgt. Andy Ortiz, will be supporting the mass,”  Air Force Major (ret.) Celia Clay  who serves as coordinator for the Veterans Mass.

“All branches of the USA Military and their families are welcomed,” added Clay.

There will be a Warrior breakfast coffee after the mass.

