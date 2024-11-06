Through the Rain Lone Star 2024 Rolled On

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston residents heard the thunderous noise of motorcycles rolling onto island streets early last week. Tents and trailers began setting up their goods and services. Street closures were announced and the city prepared itself for the annual Lone Star Rally.

Projections of 200,000 motorcycles along with possibly 500,000 visitors may not have been reached with the weather forecasts predicting wind and rain. And as it turned out, there was, indeed, rain from day one of the rally.

Though the rain started out light on Thursday, by Saturday, it was pouring down, and attendees were seeking shelter under patio coverings and inside local establishments. But when the rain paused, motorcycles and people brought the festivities back out to the streets.

Sunshine on Sunday brought out cheers from the attendees and allowed the final day of the rally to proceed without interference from the weather. The Lone Star Rally is reported as being Texas’ largest motorcycle rally and reports are that is one of the largest in the nation.