Home NewsCommunityEvents Through the Rain Lone Star 2024 Rolled On
Events

Through the Rain Lone Star 2024 Rolled On

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston residents heard the thunderous noise of motorcycles rolling onto island streets early last week. Tents and trailers began setting up their goods and services. Street closures were announced and the city prepared itself for the  annual Lone Star Rally.  

Projections of 200,000 motorcycles along with possibly 500,000 visitors may not have been reached with the weather forecasts predicting wind and rain. And as it turned out, there was, indeed, rain from day one of the rally.

Though the rain started out light on Thursday, by Saturday, it was pouring down, and attendees were seeking shelter under patio coverings and inside local establishments. But when the rain paused, motorcycles and people brought the festivities back out to the streets. 

Sunshine on Sunday brought out cheers from the attendees and allowed the final day of the rally to proceed without interference from the weather. The Lone Star Rally is reported as being Texas’ largest motorcycle rally and reports are that is one of the largest in the nation. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston Celebrating Veterans

It’s Almost Time!

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with LULAC Council 255

Heritage Festival Nov. 9th. 10am-6pm

Style Show & Luncheon

Thanksgiving Community Meal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close