by Ruth Ann Ruiz
Shriners Children’s Texas held a dedication ceremony on Thursday celebrating the opening of their new patient housing facility and parking garage. The ceremony was held in the parking garage with Shriners from around the region and nation coming in for the celebration.  

The excitement and support for the ceremony drew a crowd of people who were willing to stand in the back of the seating area and listen intently as each speaker shared their stories.

Included on the speaker roaster were several former patients of Shriner’s Children’s along with some of the leaders of Shriners and Galveston’s Mayor Craig Brown. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce provided a ribbon cutting. Then the guests were invited in to tour the new housing facility.

Shriners began to move its orthopedic patient services from Houston to its Galveston hospital several years ago. The completion of the parking garage and housing facility was one of the final steps in the transition. Children from around the world can now receive the full range of Shriners’ orthopedic or burn care in Galveston.

Mayor Brown, who served as a pediatric dental surgeon at Texas Children’s Hospital, expressed his pleasure that Shriners had chosen Galveston as the home of its full range of services. 

