The Alamo Salutes Veterans With Military Appreciation Family Day

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Join the Alamo as we proudly salute our service members on our fourth annual Military Appreciation Family Day.

On Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, veterans and all active-duty, reserve, and guard service members will receive free admission to the Alamo Exhibit at the Ralston Family Collections Center, plus free admission for one guest. Please note that last entry into the Alamo Exhibit is at 4 p.m.

As an additional token of gratitude for their service, a limited quantity of exclusive challenge coins in the shape of the Alamo Church will be presented to veterans and active-duty, reserve, and guard service members.

The Alamo shares a rich history with the United States military. The U.S. Army called the Alamo home from 1845 through 1877, using the Church and its grounds as a quartermaster depot. During that time, the Army added a roof to the Church that included the iconic arch, a shape that’s now recognizable across the world.

The Army’s time at the Alamo paved the way for San Antonio to become modern-day Military City USA. The Alamo is honored to continue its military partnerships, including a spotlight of each branch’s distinguished contributions during the annual Fiesta Military Days at the Alamo.

We hope you’ll be a part of Military Family Appreciation Day as the Alamo pays tribute to the brave service members, past and present, who fought for our freedom!