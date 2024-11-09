Dickinson, TX, 11/7** – The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center (TDMEC) is excited to remind the community that its highly anticipated National Native Heritage Month celebration is just three days away! Mark your calendars for November 10th and join us at TDMEC’s headquarters at 4613 State Hwy 3, Dickinson, TX 77539, for an unforgettable event filled with culture, creativity, and community spirit.



This celebration promises an engaging lineup of activities for all ages, starting with a Native-Themed Liquid Chalk Art Contest for Youth, where young artists will showcase their talents through indigenous-themed creations. Children will also be invited to participate in hands-on activities at the Kids’ Craft Section, making mini totem poles, dreamcatchers, and corn husk dolls, enriching their understanding of Native American culture through creative play.

Attendees can enjoy the taste of tradition with Frybread Meals offered on a ‘pay what you can’ basis, topped with a variety of options. Proceeds from these meals will directly support TDMEC’s mission to provide free music education to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The celebration will be elevated by captivating performances from Indigenous ACE and The Great Promise Dancers, who will bring traditional Native American dance to life. Youth bands from the Attuned School of Music in League City and The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center will add their musical talents to the event, celebrating both local artistry and Native heritage.

A special Fundraising Auction will feature unique items such as Native-themed art guitars designed by students from Clear Creek ISD and Attuned School of Music in League City, as well as a one-of-a-kind water fountain made from repurposed marching band instruments by the renowned Canadian sculptor, Douglas Walker. Auction proceeds will further support TDMEC’s efforts in enriching the community through its music and cultural programs.

In addition to these activities, TDMEC is introducing the 1st Annual Family Yard Games Triathlon. This exciting event invites families to compete in Giant Jenga, Scrabble, and Cornhole. The first four families to win all three games will receive a TDMEC-branded Igloo cooler packed with GoGo Squeez snacks. Spots are limited to 12 families, so early registration is encouraged.

Glen Koppe, Director of Attuned School of Music, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership between Attuned School of Music and TDMEC for the benefit of Native American tribes’ people. This collaboration will provide our community with more opportunities to experience the joy and power of music and art.”

Charles Marcus, Executive Director of TDMEC, shared, “TDMEC is honored to host this event as part of our commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering cultural awareness within our community. We believe events like these celebrate heritage and bring people together, creating a stronger, more connected community.”

The event is open to the public, and RSVPs are highly recommended, especially for those interested in pre-ordering frybread meals or participating in the Family Yard Games Triathlon. For more information or to RSVP, please visit www.tdmec.org.