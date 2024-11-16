Home News Fellow Texan,
Women should not be forcibly exposed to men in private spaces, period. Today, I filed the Texas Women’s Privacy Act (Senate Bill 240) to protect Texas women and children’s safety and privacy in dedicated spaces. Senate Bill 240 prohibits men from entering bathrooms, locker rooms, changing areas, family violence shelter, sleeping quarters, and other private places dedicated to women. This common sense bill ensures women’s privacy and safety in facilities designed for the use of biological women.

Let me be clear: this bill stops men from exploiting woke, gender ideology to prey on women and children

Safety for women and children is common sense and certainly should not be sacrificed for the left’s radical gender ideolog

God Bless Texas,

Mayes Middleton

