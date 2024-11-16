Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Pre-Files Key Bills for the 89th Legislative Session, Ready to Address Legislative Priorities

(Austin, TX) – With the pre-filing period now open, Representative Terri Leo Wilson is pleased to announce

that she has pre-filed a total of 24 House Bills and 2 House Concurrent Resolutions, responding to the critical

issues voiced by Texas voters in the recent election. Among these bills, Rep. Leo Wilson has prioritized border

security, education reform, government transparency, and specific needs for Galveston and Chambers Counties.

As the 89th Texas Legislature prepares to convene in January, Rep. Leo Wilson is eager to hit the ground

running with a robust legislative agenda designed to address the concerns of her constituents and all Texans.

“The message from Texans was loud and clear in this election: they want solutions to the pressing issues that

affect their lives every day. From bolstering border security and reforming our education system to increasing

transparency in government, my office is fully prepared to work on these issues with a commitment to deliver

results,” Rep. Leo Wilson stated. “I am especially excited to support priorities such as those to reform our

schools through choice and parental empowerment, ensuring that Texas families have more control over their

children’s educational future. These bills represent only the beginning of our work to protect and strengthen

Texas.”

Rep. Leo Wilson’s initial slate of bills represents a balanced, proactive approach to serving both local and

statewide interests. As pre-filing begins, she looks forward to building support and engaging with colleagues to

advance legislation that will make a meaningful impact on the lives of Texans. A full list of bills filed by Rep.

Leo Wilson can be found below, addressing topics critical to both her district and the broader interests of Texas

residents.

HB 160: Ends the practice of ending in-state tuition for illegal immigrants.

HB 256: Requires DNA testing of those crossing our southern border illegal, especially those who may

be trafficking vulnerable children.

HB 309: Ends the practice of using taxpayer dollars to fund lobbying efforts.

HB 348: Creates more visibility to how our state agencies spend taxpayer dollars and places it on a

singular website to be known as the Texas Checkbook.

HB 387: Prohibits the creation of AI pornographic images of a person without consent.

HB 414: Addresses the issue of squatters on private property.

HB 436: Prohibits state agencies and local authorities from requiring prospective employees to be vocal

proponents of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

HB 518: Prohibits the buying of agricultural land by foreign entities.

HB 554: Allows for the sell of fireworks during the Juneteenth holiday.

HB 610: Limits the amount of severance pay a superintendent can receive when terminated by a school

district.

HB 629: Allows the State Board of Education to review Advance Placement courses and their instructional materials.

instructional materials.

HB 654: Waives charges and fees for first time offenders who self-report shooting a buck with antlers smaller than 20 inches.

smaller than 20 inches.

HB 672: Prohibits the use of campaign funds to pay for certain campaign violations.

HB 686: Requires that Political Action Committees have a disclaimer on materials pushing a slate of

candidates.

HB 695: Ensures poll workers can use the restrooms within a polling location as long as they do not violate any other campaign laws.

violate any other campaign laws.

HB 706: Prohibits state agencies from automatically implementing any rules from the World Health Organization.

Organization.

HB 721: Ensures the UTMB Health Multi-Share Plan, formerly the 3-Share Plan, is able to continue operating.

operating.

operating. HB 735: Allows for the labeling of meat products to be designated as originating in Texas.

HB 749: Requires restaurants to indicate on their menu or signage if they serve imported shrimp.

HB 761: Allows for Veterans the ability to obtain a fishing license at no cost.

HB 776: Ensures schools are not penalized in regards to their funding while the Comptroller conducts

its study on school district property values.

HB 787: Requires TxDOT to implement measures to jump-start vehicles that stall on the Galveston ferry.

ferry.

ferry. HB 802: Allows the General Land Office to partially approve a beach access plan submitted.

HB 1137: Creates a handbook on parental rights in education and requires training requirements on

parental rights in education for a member of the board of trustees of a school district.

HCR 6: Designates Galveston as the Juneteenth Capital of Texas.

HCR 12: Designates September as Deaf Awareness Month in Texas.

To see a current listing of Rep. Leo Wilson’s legislative filings and bill language visit the Texas Legislature

Online website at

https://www.legis.texas.gov/Members/MemberInfo.aspx?Leg=89&Chamber=H&Code=A4290.