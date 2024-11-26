Dickinson running back Malachi Gamble was named the District 24-6A Most Valuable Player after rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns to help the Gators finish 7-4. Gamble accounted for 1,634 all-purpose yards and will return in 2025 for his senior season.
