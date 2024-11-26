Home NewsSportsFootball Dickinson running back Malachi Gamble was named the District 24-6A Most Valuable Player
Football

Dickinson running back Malachi Gamble was named the District 24-6A Most Valuable Player

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Dickinson running back Malachi Gamble was named the District 24-6A Most Valuable Player after rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns to help the Gators finish 7-4. Gamble accounted for 1,634 all-purpose yards and will return in 2025 for his senior season.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Bulldogs rolled past Teague 56-14 in the Class 3A, Region III-1 area...

La Marque alum Salahadin Allah scored his first touchdown in an Oregon...

Start-Up Sherman Helps Elevate Fledgling A&M-San Antonio Athletics

Hitchcock opened their road to Arlington with a 42-3

Clear Springs alum Noah Thomas contributed to Texas A&M’s 38-3 win over...

Dickinson offensive lineman Tyler Thomas is a finalist for the Touchdown Club...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close