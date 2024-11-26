Texas at Texas A&M Finally Face Off on Gridiron

Longhorns. Aggies. College Football. Saturday night. That’s all you need to know about this Thanksgiving weekend schedule.

Wednesday: Thanksgiving Eve has boys’ basketball as Texas City visits state-ranked Hitchcock at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in girls’ hoops, Dickinson, state-ranked Hitchcock, and La Marque at are the Houston Yates Thanksgiving Jamboree with the Gators playing Beaumont United at 3:30 pm while the Bulldogs meet Dallas Legion Academy at 4:30. The Cougars will play St. Pius X at 2 pm.

The Rockets visit the 76ers at 6 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30 pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: The Cowboys host the Giants in Dallas’ traditional Thanksgiving afternoon slot. KRIV26 will have the game beginning at 3:30 pm.

Friday: The college football schedule includes Liberty at Sam Houston State (CBSSN) at 2:30 pm.

Saturday: There is one boys’ basketball game on the schedule as North Shore visits Clear Creek at 1 pm.

The final weekend of college football regular season play starts with South Florida at Rice (ESPN+) at 1 pm, followed by the very, very (and we do mean very) long-awaited matchup between #3 Texas at #15 Texas A&M (KTRK13/ESPN+) at 6:30 pm. Houston at #14 BYU (ESPN) kicks off at 9:15 pm.