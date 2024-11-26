Home NewsGeneral Texas at Texas A&M Finally Face Off on Gridiron
by Brandon Williams
Longhorns. Aggies. College Football. Saturday night. That’s all you need to know about this Thanksgiving weekend schedule.

Wednesday: Thanksgiving Eve has boys’ basketball as Texas City visits state-ranked Hitchcock at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in girls’ hoops, Dickinson, state-ranked Hitchcock, and La Marque at are the Houston Yates Thanksgiving Jamboree with the Gators playing Beaumont United at 3:30 pm while the Bulldogs meet Dallas Legion Academy at 4:30. The Cougars will play St. Pius X at 2 pm.

The Rockets visit the 76ers at 6 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30 pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: The Cowboys host the Giants in Dallas’ traditional Thanksgiving afternoon slot. KRIV26 will have the game beginning at 3:30 pm.

Friday: The college football schedule includes Liberty at Sam Houston State (CBSSN) at 2:30 pm.

Saturday: There is one boys’ basketball game on the schedule as North Shore visits Clear Creek at 1 pm.

The final weekend of college football regular season play starts with South Florida at Rice (ESPN+) at 1 pm, followed by the very, very (and we do mean very) long-awaited matchup between #3 Texas at #15 Texas A&M (KTRK13/ESPN+) at 6:30 pm. Houston at #14 BYU (ESPN) kicks off at 9:15 pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

