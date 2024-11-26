Helpful Social Security Resources for People Experiencing Homelessness

November 21, 2024 • By BJ Jarrett, Acting Deputy Associate Commissioner
November is National Homelessness Awareness Month. Social Security provides helpful resources to serve the unique needs of people experiencing homelessness.
We are proud to be one of 19 federal agencies that partner with the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH). We are committed to its admirable mission to prevent and end homelessness in America.
People with health conditions, including severe mental health issues, are more likely to experience homelessness. They can die nearly 30 years earlier than healthier Americans, according to Interagency Council data.
If you are experiencing homelessness or are at risk
Visit our People Experiencing Homelessness & Their Service Providers webpage to find links to housing assistance programs and national organizations that can help with the disability application. You’ll also find specific information for veterans, youth aging out of foster care, people who are exiting criminal justice settings, and those who are temporarily institutionalized.
If you are homeless and have a disability, you have the same rights and privileges when you apply for disability as someone who is not homeless. Learn how to apply at the links below:
If you help people experiencing homelessness
Service providers and other advocates who assist people experiencing homelessness with accessing the SSDI and SSI programs may want to check out the:
- SSI Spotlight on Homelessness.
- People Experiencing Homelessness & Their Service Providers webpage for:
- Ways you can help in the application process and after an application is approved.
- Research about SSI/SSDI Outreach, Access, and Recovery (SOAR), a federally funded program for eligible adults with a serious mental illness, medical impairment, and a co-occurring substance use disorder. (You can learn more about the SOAR program in a guest blog and a post from one of its founders.)
- USICH’s document outlining key strategies for connecting people experiencing homelessness to our disability programs.
- Information for People Helping Others webpage to learn about benefits, the application and appeals processes, online services, overpayments, and much more. Watch our 4-part video series for instructions on completing a third-party application.
- Information for Groups and Organizations webpage with outreach materials for people facing barriers and additional materials to increase awareness of our programs and online services among specific groups.
We encourage you to keep informed by visiting our Communications Corner, Advocates page and Update newsletter, and following us on social media.
During National Homelessness Awareness Month, please tell others about our commitment to people experiencing homelessness and our many useful resources.