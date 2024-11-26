Home NewsLifestyleAdvice Helpful Social Security Resources for People Experiencing Homelessness
Helpful Social Security Resources for People Experiencing Homelessness

November 21, 2024 • By BJ Jarrett, Acting Deputy Associate Commissioner

November is National Homelessness Awareness Month. Social Security provides helpful resources to serve the unique needs of people experiencing homelessness.

We are proud to be one of 19 federal agencies that partner with the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH). We are committed to its admirable mission to prevent and end homelessness in America.

People with health conditions, including severe mental health issues, are more likely to experience homelessness. They can die nearly 30 years earlier than healthier Americans, according to Interagency Council data.

If you are experiencing homelessness or are at risk

Visit our People Experiencing Homelessness & Their Service Providers webpage to find links to housing assistance programs and national organizations that can help with the disability application. You’ll also find specific information for veterans, youth aging out of foster care, people who are exiting criminal justice settings, and those who are temporarily institutionalized.

If you are homeless and have a disability, you have the same rights and privileges when you apply for disability as someone who is not homeless. Learn how to apply at the links below:

If you help people experiencing homelessness

Service providers and other advocates who assist people experiencing homelessness with accessing the SSDI and SSI programs may want to check out the:

We encourage you to keep informed by visiting our Communications Corner, Advocates page and Update newsletter, and following us on social media.

During National Homelessness Awareness Month, please tell others about our commitment to people experiencing homelessness and our many useful resources.

