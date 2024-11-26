 Show guests this much maligned staple is a tasty treat

Few foods garner the types of responses generated by the mere mention of fruitcake, which drives many holiday celebrants to run for the hills. But fruitcake may not deserve its reputation, particularly when individuals brave enough to prepare it serve it covered in a sugary glaze. Such is the case with this recipe for “Gluten-Free Fruitcake With Sugar Glaze” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Gluten-Free Fruitcake With Sugar Glaze

For the cake:

4 ounces golden raisins

2 ounces chopped candied orange peel

8 ounces candied cherries, quartered

6 ounces raisins

31/2 tablespoons sherry

4 ounces butter

1 cup sugar

1 pinch salt

1 pinch grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground mixed spice

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup self-raising gluten-free flour

6 ounces chopped almonds, blanched

For the icing:

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

3 tablespoons water

1. For the cake: Place all the fruit in a bowl with the sherry, stir well, cover and leave to stand overnight.

2. Heat the oven to 325 F. Grease a loaf pan and line the base with parchment paper.

3. Beat the butter with the sugar, salt and spices in a mixing bowl until light and creamy, then gradually beat in the eggs.

4. Gently fold in the flour, followed by the soaked fruits and almonds, stirring well.

5. Spoon into the pan and bake for 2 to 21/4 hours until cooked through. Leave to cool in the pan.

6. For the icing: Mix the sugar with a little water, adding a little at a time, until it is thick and smooth.

7. Spread the icing on top of the cake, allowing it to run down the sides. Leave to set.

Preparation & Cooking time: 2 hours and 45 minutes

Resting time: 12 hours