Island Welcomes in the Spirit of Christmas 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Snowflakes swirled, twirled and danced across the performance stage at Saengerfest Park in Galveston on Saturday evening, heralding the Christmas season.

Galveston Ballet entertained with dancers on the stage performing scenes from the beloved Christmas classic, The Nutcracker. The young dancers in their costumes with glitter, tulle, leotards and ballet slippers smiled with a happiness that had a contagious effect as they glided across the stage.

As each scene unfolded on the stage, the audience was delighted with the dancers showcasing their talents and devotion to the art of ballet. Though the stage was small, the dancers leapt and spun with energy and enthusiasm as though they were performing in Carnegie Hall.

The evening began with an official Christmas tree lighting officiated by Galveston’s Mayor Dr. Craig Brown. Music was provided by the Galveston Community Band. Santa had ridden into the town’s center on an electric trolley with a police escort to mark the beginning of what was a festive and joyous evening.

In the coming weeks, there will be numerous opportunities to share in Christmas joy and fun in Galveston County.

The county will be bustling with Christmas parades, tree lightings, Christmas markets, Christmas concerts, Dickens on the Strand, Christmas light displays, along with boat parades on the bayou, and in the bay.

The list of Christmas events in Galveston County is almost as long as the list of Galveston County children on Santa’s gift list. If you miss one event, there is sure to be another.

Then as Christmas draws nearer, there will be children’s Christmas pageants, live Nativity shows, candlelight church services, midnight Mass and Christmas Day worship services held throughout the county in celebration of the humble birth of Christ Jesus thousands of years ago surrounded by barn animals in a stable in the town of Bethlehem.