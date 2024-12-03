Home NewsCommunityRecipes Recipe of the Week Cranberry Bog Bars
1 1/4 cups butter, softened, divided 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar, divided 3 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats, divided 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 can (14 oz.) whole-berry cranberry sauce 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans In a large bowl, cream 1 cup butter and 1 cup brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5–7 minutes. Combine 2 1/2 cups oats and the flour. Gradually add to creamed mixture until crumbly. Press into a greased 13×9” baking pan. Spread with cranberry sauce. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt remaining butter; stir in the pecans and remaining brown sugar and oats. Sprinkle over cranberry sauce. Bake at 375° until lightly browned, 25-30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars. 

