La Marque was well-represented on the District 10-4A All-District team. Quarterback Anthony Miles, offensive lineman Brandon Harris, and defensive lineman Kamaury Robinson Jr. were named to the first team, while running back Kaleb Lynn, defensive lineman Kaneile Robinson, receiver JD Oliver, and linebacker Derrion Young were selected to the second team.
La Marque was well-represented on the District 10-4A All-District team
87
La Marque was well-represented on the District 10-4A All-District team. Quarterback Anthony Miles, offensive lineman Brandon Harris, and defensive lineman Kamaury Robinson Jr. were named to the first team, while running back Kaleb Lynn, defensive lineman Kaneile Robinson, receiver JD Oliver, and linebacker Derrion Young were selected to the second team.
La Marque was well-represented on the District 10-4A All-District team. Quarterback Anthony Miles, offensive lineman Brandon Harris, and defensive lineman Kamaury Robinson Jr. were named to the first team, while running back Kaleb Lynn, defensive lineman Kaneile Robinson, receiver JD Oliver, and linebacker Derrion Young were selected to the second team.