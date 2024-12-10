Millionaire Fudge 3 (12-oz) bags semi-sweet chocolate chips 2 (7-oz) jars marshmallow creme 4 1/2 cups sugar 1 (12-oz) can evaporated milk 1 1/2 cups pecans, chopped Line a flat surface with a long row of waxed paper. In the bowl of an electric stand mixer using the paddle attachment, add the chocolate chips and the marshmallow creme. In a large saucepan, combine the sugar and the milk and bring to boil, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves, about 6 minutes. Pour the milk mixture over the marshmallow mixture and beat on medium speed until the chocolate chips have melted and are creamy and smooth. Fold the pecans into the fudge mixture. Use a small ice cream scoop to scoop the fudge onto the prepared waxed paper and allow it to completely cool. Transfer the cooled fudge to a serving plate or storage container. Serve.
Recipe of the Week
