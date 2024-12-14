Vaughn Gittin Jr. and RTR Vehicles to headline Mustang Week: Texas through 2027

Temecula, CA – December 11, 2024 – Mustang Week: Texas has announced a multi-year partnership with Vaughn Gittin Jr. and RTR Vehicles, the world-famous performance brand founded by professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. Known for their bold and innovative approach to Mustang customization and motorsports, Gittin and RTR will play an epic role in delivering an unforgettable experience at the inaugural Mustang Week: Texas, presented by LMR, set to take place April 24–27, 2025, in Galveston and the general Houston, Texas area.

RTR and MustangWeek inked a three-year partnership that runs through 2027 to partner on Mustang Week: Texas and plan to build it into the biggest “can’t miss” Mustang event in the world.

Vaughn and RTR will captivate fans in a dynamic lineup of activations throughout the event, including drift exhibitions, ride-alongs, pro driver meet & greets and interactive displays. As part of this collaboration, RTR will showcase their iconic RTR Mustangs and connect fans with professional drivers like Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson, offering Mustang enthusiasts a chance to experience the RTR lifestyle firsthand.

“Mustang Week is an iconic event that Mustang owners absolutely love! RTR Vehicles and I can’t wait to bring our energy and fun to this incredible new event,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr. “We’re looking forward to hanging out with the Mustang community in Texas, hitting the track, slaying some tires and creating some epic moments for fans. It’s going to be an unforgettable weekend that you won’t want to miss.”

RTR’s Presence at Mustang Week:Texas Includes:

Track Day at MSR Houston (Thursday): Mustang RTR Spec 5-D and Mustang RTR demos and on-track ride-alongs.

Mustang RTR Spec 5-D and Mustang RTR demos and on-track ride-alongs. Drag Day at Houston Motorsports Park (Friday): Drift exhibitions, drag passes, and fan interaction opportunities.

Drift exhibitions, drag passes, and fan interaction opportunities. Weekend Events at Moody Gardens: The RTR Vehicles rig with display vehicles, merchandise, and live demonstrations, culminating in the high-energy Mustang Week MAYHEM! event featuring drifting, burnouts, Monster trucks and fireworks.

The RTR Vehicles rig with display vehicles, merchandise, and live demonstrations, culminating in the high-energy Mustang Week MAYHEM! event featuring drifting, burnouts, Monster trucks and fireworks. Send It Sunday: Drifting exhibitions and ride-alongs.

“Vaughn Gittin Jr. is literally MUSTANG in all-Caps. And he is just an incredible member of the Ford community,” said James Lawrence of Mustang Week. “What we’ve cooked up with Vaughn and RTR literally gives me goosebumps. What a great partner these guys are going to be. And nobody loves Mustangs like Texas – so this is going to really be insane.”

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable celebration of Mustang life, with RTR bringing their signature style and energy to the weekend.

Tickets and registration for Mustang Week Texas are available now at MustangWeek.com, with Moody Gardens serving as the official host hotel. A limited number of rooms are available by calling (409) 683-1299 and mentioning Mustang Week or by using this link to book online.

About RTR Vehicles

RTR® Vehicles’ core business is designing, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling turnkey vehicles and OEM+ quality components in the aftermarket. RTR® is focused solely on Ford vehicles—such as the Mustang, Bronco, Ranger, and F-150, at Ford dealerships globally. RTR® is known for thinking outside of the box and bringing its wild creations to reality, such as the Mustang RTR-X, Ken Block’s Mustang Hoonicorn, and the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400. RTR® Vehicles is the brainchild of motorsports champion, Vaughn Gittin Jr., and over the last 14 years has received numerous accolades, earned design awards, and continues to innovate and put smiles on the faces of RTR® customers and fans alike.

About Mustang Week

Since its founding in Myrtle Beach, SC, more than 20 years ago, Mustang Week has grown into the ultimate destination for Mustang enthusiasts nationwide. Celebrating all things Mustang with car shows, motorsports, and community events, the expansion into Texas in 2025 marks a new chapter for this iconic event.