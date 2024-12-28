Home News Reminder: Texas vehicle inspection changes coming soon
Reminder: Texas vehicle inspection changes coming soon

New law eliminates most vehicle safety inspections

(AUSTIN, Texas – December 17, 2024) Beginning January 1, 2025, Texas vehicle owners will no longer need to obtain a safety inspection prior to vehicle registration. House Bill 3297, passed during the 88th Legislature in 2023, eliminates the safety inspection program for non-commercial vehicles.

The new law maintains the annual $7.50 safety inspection fee collected at the time of vehicle registration. Texans will see this fee labeled as the Inspection Program Replacement Fee on their registration renewal notice. Owners registering a new vehicle will pay a $16.75 Inspection Program Replacement Fee to cover the first two years of registration.

State law will still require obtaining a passing vehicle emissions inspection in the following 17 counties prior to vehicle registration:

Brazoria CountyFort Bend CountyParker County
Collin CountyGalveston CountyRockwall County
Dallas CountyHarris CountyTarrant County
Denton CountyJohnson CountyTravis County
El Paso CountyKaufman CountyWilliamson County
Ellis CountyMontgomery County 


