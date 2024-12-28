Reminder: Texas vehicle inspection changes coming soon

New law eliminates most vehicle safety inspections
(AUSTIN, Texas – December 17, 2024) Beginning January 1, 2025, Texas vehicle owners will no longer need to obtain a safety inspection prior to vehicle registration. House Bill 3297, passed during the 88th Legislature in 2023, eliminates the safety inspection program for non-commercial vehicles.
The new law maintains the annual $7.50 safety inspection fee collected at the time of vehicle registration. Texans will see this fee labeled as the Inspection Program Replacement Fee on their registration renewal notice. Owners registering a new vehicle will pay a $16.75 Inspection Program Replacement Fee to cover the first two years of registration.
State law will still require obtaining a passing vehicle emissions inspection in the following 17 counties prior to vehicle registration:
|Brazoria County
|Fort Bend County
|Parker County
|Collin County
|Galveston County
|Rockwall County
|Dallas County
|Harris County
|Tarrant County
|Denton County
|Johnson County
|Travis County
|El Paso County
|Kaufman County
|Williamson County
|Ellis County
|Montgomery County
Informational Links
- Vehicle Registration (Texas Department of Motor Vehicles)
- Vehicle Safety Inspection (Texas Department of Public Safety)
- Vehicle Emissions Inspection (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality)
- House Bill 3297 (88th Legislature)