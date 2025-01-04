Greetings from the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association! 

The TWIA Board of Directors held its final quarterly meeting of the year on December 10 in Corpus Christi. In addition to receiving routine operational updates, the Board considered and took actions on the following agenda items:

2025 Budget: The Board voted to approve the Association’s operating budget for 2025. The budget projects that TWIA’s policy count – currently at about 269,000 – and exposures will continue to increase. The 2025 net operating expense budget is $40.270 million, nearly identical to the 2024 budget of $40.243 million.

2025 Storm Season Funding: The Board received information from staff on projected reinsurance needs for 2025. TWIA staff expects that reinsurance expenses, which are separate from the operating budget, will rise significantly in 2025, primarily due to the projected increases in policy count and exposure and depletion of the Catastrophe Reserve Trust Fund (CRTF). The CRTF will be used to pay losses arising from Hurricane Beryl.

Internal Audit: The Board received a report from their internal auditor on TWIA’s Catastrophe Incident Response Plan and approved the 2025 Internal Audit Plan.

Board Officer Position Vacancies: The Board discussed vacancies in the positions of Chair and Vice Chair and is expected to consider filling those vacancies at its next meeting in February.

Annual Performance Evaluation of the General Manager: The Board completed its annual performance evaluation of the General Manager and voted unanimously to provide him with a merit increase.

The meeting materials and archived recording for the Board meeting are available in our Meeting Library.

