Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver and Ball alum Mike Evans crossed the 1,000-yard mark for an 11th straight season, tying him with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Evans is on the fast track to join Rice in Canton following a regular season that saw him catch 74 passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing three games.
Mike Evans crossed the 1,000-yard mark for an 11th straight season
