After a pair of losses to Vidor that snapped La Marque’s bid for a perfect season, the Cougars got back on track with a 60-38 win over Bay City on Friday. The state-ranked Coogs are 24-2 overall and 3-0 in District 29-4A and played at home against Brazosport on Tuesday.
