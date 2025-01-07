Home NewsCommunityRecipes New Years Eve Cheese Dip
2/3 cup mayonnaise 1/3 cup spreadable chive and onion cream cheese 1 tbsp stone-ground mustard 1/4 tsp garlic pepper spice blend 3 cups Swiss cheese, shredded 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped onions, thawed and patted dry 8 slices bacon, cooked & chopped 1/2 cup sliced almonds, divided 1/3 c dried cranberries, chopped French bread baguette, optional, to taste, sliced 1/4-inch-thick Preheat the oven to 325° Grease a 2-quart baking dish. In a large bowl, add the mayonnaise, cream cheese, mustard, and the garlic pepper, stir to combine. Add the Swiss cheese to the mayonnaise mixture and mix well to combine. Add the onions, bacon, 1/4 cup of the almonds, and the cranberries to the mayonnaise mixture and stir to combine. Transfer the dip mixture to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the dip mixture with the remaining almonds. Transfer the baking dish to a baking sheet to catch any drippings. Bake, uncovered, until the dip mixture is bubbly, about 25-30 minutes. Serve the dip warm with the baguette slices.

