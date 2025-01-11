Home News Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources For Excessive Rainfall Potential Across Southeast Texas
AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall in East and Southeast Texas beginning today.

“As Texas continues to respond to winter weather across the state, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy additional flood response resources to East and Southeast Texas communities,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans in East and Southeast Texas are urged to regularly monitor roadways before traveling and check TexasFlood.org for flood information. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Texas emergency management officials and first responders continue to work around the clock to help Texans across the state during this winter storm.” 

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall in association with the same storm system bringing snow and ice to the northern and western parts of Texas will also be responsible for potential flooding in the east and southeastern parts of the state where temperatures are expected to remain above freezing into the weekend.

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support local flood response operations:

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads

These resources have been activated in addition to more than 3,400 state emergency responders and over 1,800 equipment assets mobilized from more than 20 state agencies to support the state’s winter weather response across Texas.

Texans are encouraged to monitor local weather updates closely, heed warnings from state and local officials, and have emergency supplies ready.

Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, access flood information at TexasFlood.org, locate flood safety and winter weather tips at TexasReady.gov, and find the nearest warming centers at tdem.texas.gov/warm.

