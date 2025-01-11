Home News Attorney General Ken Paxton Continues Lawsuit Against Pfizer for Knowingly Misrepresenting the Efficacy of the COVID-19 Vaccine
News

Attorney General Ken Paxton Continues Lawsuit Against Pfizer for Knowingly Misrepresenting the Efficacy of the COVID-19 Vaccine

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a notice of appeal to continue his lawsuit against Pfizer, Inc., for its unlawful misrepresentations concerning the COVID-19 vaccine after a district court dismissed the case.

In November 2023, Attorney General Paxton sued Pfizer for unlawfully misrepresenting the effectiveness and safety of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. Further, Pfizer conspired with social media platforms to censor criticism and label posts containing truthful information about its vaccine as “misinformation.” In December 2024, a federal district judge dismissed the lawsuit, claiming that the federal government had given Pfizer immunity through the Public Readiness and Emergency Act. Today, Attorney General Paxton filed a notice that we will appeal the ruling and continue fighting to hold Pfizer accountable.

“Pfizer repeatedly and knowingly misrepresented the effectiveness and safety of their COVID-19 vaccine and pressured Americans to take the shot without full knowledge of the risks,” said Attorney General Paxton. “When consumers questioned the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine, Pfizer sought to silence them—prioritizing profits over the truth. I will not stop until Pfizer is held accountable for deceptively pushing its COVID-19 vaccine on consumers.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce: Serving the Region for 180 Years

Texas City develops Texas City Hazard Mitigation Plan; hosts meeting and survey...

Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources For Excessive Rainfall Potential Across...

Legislative session begins on Jan. 14

Greetings from the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association! 

State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $4.1 Billion in December

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close